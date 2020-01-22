Makadee Star Shweta Basu Prasad Opens Up On Divorce With Rohit Mittal: “Not Closed To The Idea Of Love But…”

It came as shock to everyone when Makdee star Shweta Basu Prasad shared the news of her divorce. The actress who got married to filmmaker Rohit Mittal in 2018 revealed that the couple is getting divorced. The divorce came within a year of their marriage with mutual understanding.

Confirming that Shweta and Rohit have indeed filed for divorce, the actress said, “Yes, we have filed for a legal separation.” She opened up about her divorce in an interview with SpotboyE and said that even after the mutual separation, the couple has decided to remain good friends.

Shweta further spoke, “Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together someday. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain friends, that’s it.”

She further added, “Of course I am not closed to the idea of falling in love again but right now my only focus is my career and my work. Love happens organically great if it doesn’t happen then no problem. Not looking for it.”

Earlier, announcing the separation on Instagram, Shweta had written: “Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other’s best interest, as individuals.”

She further wrote, “Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn’t mean the book is bad, or one can’t read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader.”

On the work front, Shweta Basu Prasad will reportedly be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui called Serious Men. She also has a film with Divyenndu Sharma titled Shukranu which is set in the 1970s during the Emergency. Shweta has three other projects in her kitty this year.

