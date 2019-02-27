Mahira Khan, Veena Malik & Other Pakistani Artists React On #SurgicalStrike2

In the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan says there is nothing uglier than war and hopes better sense will prevail.

“Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail… Pakistan Zindabad,” Mahira, who starred in Bollywood film Raees, tweeted.

Her tweet was a response to a thread on the Twitter wall of Fatima Bhutto, author and grand-daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets struck terror launch pads in Pakistan administered Kashmir on Tuesday. The IAF struck the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Balakot in Pakistan just days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

In response to the IAF strike, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the country’s armed forces and citizens to “remain prepared for all eventualities”.

Mawra Hocane, who was seen in Indian film “Sanam Teri Kasam“, feels it is time to put humanity first.

“It is the time we understand this as humans. The media needs to take charge and stop being provocative. It’s our duty to inculcate peace and use our words for better and not worse. Praying for peace always,” she posted.

Actor Fahad Mustafa also hoped for peace and said: “War does not determine who is right …Only who is left. Say no to war.”

While many wished for peace, there were some stars who reacted strongly.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi posted: “Balakot, well done India. Much improvement from the fake ‘Surgical Strike’ claim. This time yes IAF aircraft crossed LOC 4 to 6 miles at 2.55 a.m. and had to retreat at 2.59 a.m. due to PAF (Pakistan Air Force) scrambling, dropping the load on the way martyring our trees. But now, Pakistan must retaliate.”

Taking a dig at a famous dialogue from Karan Johar’s film My Name Is Khan, Veena Malik said: “My Name is a tree…And I’m not a Terrorist.”