Mahesh Bhatt Death Hoax: Pooja Bhatt Rubbishes Rumours; Says, He’s ‘Living Dangerously & Kicking’

Yesterday, a rumour about Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was doing the rounds that he has suffered a heart attack and is no more now. Everyone on social media panicked and started tweeting about the same.

Sometime later, Mahesh’s daughter Pooja Bhatt rubbished all the rumours regarding his death. She took to her Instagram and posted about his condition.

Pooja posted a picture of Mahesh and wrote, “To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!”

Such a happy picture, isn’t it?

On the work front, Mahesh has returned back to direction with Sadak 2 after 20 years. The shooting for the film has already started. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 hit Sadak. The ’90s film was a romantic thriller and featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt as its main leads and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991.

