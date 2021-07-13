Advertisement

The beautiful actress Madhuri Dixit Nene got nostalgic on the completion of 19 years of her movie Devda that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Madhuri took to social media and poured out her emotions saying that even after 19 years those moments are so refreshing and paid tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar who recently passed away.

Madhuri Dixit said, “Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh ! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #Dilipkumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on…forever! #19yearsofDevdas.”

Shah Rukh Khan retweeted on this, saying, “All the late nights, early mornings, problem worked out bcoz of the gorgeous (he tagged Madhuri Dixit), the stunning Aishwarya, ever cheerful (tagged ‘bindasbhidu’ that is Jackie Shroff), full of life (he tagged Kirron Kher) and the whole team slogging under the masterful Sanjay Bhansali. Only issue – the dhoti kept falling off! Thx for the love.”

