Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Being Called Too Skinny: “After Tezaab Happened, It Dint Matter To Them If…”

Madhuri Dixit has been one of the biggest stars of Bollywood in the 90s. Not just did she appear in some of the biggest hits of that era, she also contributed immensely to the success of those films. But the initial journey wasn’t easy for Madhuri.

In the initial days of her career, Madhuri Dixit had to face rejections and she was also judged for her body. But when Karma & Tezaab came in her life everything changed and she never had to look back.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit revealed that she was called “too skinny”. When asked if she has heard anything nasty being said about her, Madhuri said, “Never on my face. At the most, they would say bahot dubli hai, she is very skinny but I overcame that and then Tezaab happened and then it didn’t matter if I was skinny to them, everyone was fine then.”

Talking about her initial phase in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit said, “In the initial phase, of course. I did my first film Abodh which did not do well and then I went back to college, but by then the bug had bit me already. I liked acting and be in front of the camera. So I did small roles in 2-3 movies like Awara Baap, Swati as supporting roles. They told me 10 din ka hi role hai so I can do it and then resume studies. We did that.”

“But somewhere you cannot be in limbo and you have to decide what you really want to do. That happened when I did a small song in Karma when Subhash (Ghai) ji met me. At that time, since we were not from the industry, we did not know what small role or big role meant, how does it matter. But Subhash ji told me that if I stop doing small roles, he wants to cast me in his film which he was doing which was Ram Lakhan. Then, we had to make this decision to devote my time completely to this and not juggle.” she added.

Madhuri was last seen in films like Kalank & Total Dhamaal. While Kalank was a disappointment, Total Dhamaal turned out to be a huge hit.

