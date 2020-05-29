Madhuri Dixit BREAKS Silence On Long-Time Rumoured Rivalry With Sridevi: “We’re Not Racehorses…”

Amid the ongoing lockdown, everyone’s trying to improve their skills and Bollywood actors are no different. One such actor is Madhuri Dixit, who is working on her cooking skills, is indulging in more kathak sessions and now has even turned into a singer with her song Candle.

While promoting her first single Candle, Madhuri opened up about her achievements in Bollywood, her favourite actress from the current lot and about her equation with the late actress Sridevi. Madhuri Dixit revealed that Sridevi and her were never rivals.

In a conversation with India today, Madhuri said, “Sridevi was a thorough professional. She gave her whole life to her work. I have not done even a fifth of the films she has done. But there was no rivalry, we’re not racehorses, so we don’t think about who is going to come first”.

Speaking about her current favourite actress, Madhuri Dixit said – “When I watch other people on screen, I see what they bring to the screen. Alia Bhatt can transform herself beautifully, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have a great screen presence. Sonakshi Sinha is a brilliant dancer, you can see that she’s dancing from the heart. Everyone has something special about them”.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of “Dance Deewane”. The actress recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season’s first promo from home.

