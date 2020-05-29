Katrina Kaif’s Latest Insta Post Is All About Cuteness Overloaded, See PIC

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a stunning new selfie on Instagram, dressed in a white T-shirt and blue dungarees. In the image, she flashes her million-dollar smile.

Katrina captioned the image with a smiling cat emoji.

Amid lockdown, Katrina has been trying a hand at cooking, and also house cleaning. In a clip she shared in April, she chops away at what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure.

Katrina had also posted a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle. On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in “Sooryavanshi” starring Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world down to its knees. It has changed almost everything – especially peoples perspective of looking at life. Katrina Kaif isn’t feeling anything different.

“The pandemic, followed by the lockdown has surely left many of us introspecting, on how blessed our lives are and how much we take for granted in our normal lives. Also, with the alarming number of cases, I feel we all should work towards at having better immunity through our food habits and lifestyle. It also changed my perspective about life in some ways,” Katrina told IANS.

