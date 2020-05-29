Kangana Ranaut Has A Befitting Reply To People Calling Her A Gold-Digger: “Have Another Goal, To Be One Of The Richest People…”

Kangana Ranaut and her story of rags to riches is no secret. From running away from home at an exceptionally tender age to becoming one of the most sought after actresses of her generation, Ranaut has seen it all.

While the actress says that minting money was never her primary ambition, she has on more than one occasion been told that she is a gold digger from a small town! Yes, you read that. In one of her most recent conversations with Pinkvilla, the Manikarnika actress has bared it all.

Kangana Ranaut has said that while she never aimed at earning money, after being called a gold-digger, she now wants to be one of the richest 50 Indians. Opening up about her journey in B-town, the actress said, “To be honest, I never thought I’d come this far. I never had these as my primary ambitions. I didn’t have material ambitions. But it started off when I saw that women are hugely judged for not going after material ambitions. Men are running this race. The women feel vulnerable at that point. Being a woman, I don’t think about money.”





Further, Kangana Ranaut said, “But am I looked like that from an outer perspective? That I’m a gold digger from a small town? This is something that has been so obnoxiously told to me which changed the course of my life forever. Then, it became about material things. Then, I thought that maybe, I will have a fair chance in the society if I have that. So now, I have another goal, to be one of the richest people in India by the age of 50.”

Meanwhile, the Queen actress has been making headlines after she opened the door to her plush and nearly 50 crore bungalow office space in the heart of Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut has said that right from buying the land to remodeling it to her taste, she has put a piece of her soul in her new property.

