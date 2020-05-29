EXCLUSIVE! Bad Boy Actor Amrin Qureshi On Salman Khan: “My Heart Skipped A Beat When I Saw Him Sharing The Poster”

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty and producer Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin Qureshi are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming directorial, Bad Boy. The film’s poster was unveiled by none other than Salman Khan. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Amrin Qureshi opened up about her co-actor Namashi, Salman Khan and much more.

Amrin opened up about her bond with co-actor Namashi Chakraborty: “The first time I met Namashi was during the audition. We got to know each other when we went through some auditions and look tests together. He started shooting for the film before me and when it was my first day on the set he made me so comfortable it felt I have known him for years. His personality is like that, he talks so openly and I never felt like a co-actor with him, he was more like a friend. We got to know each other a lot during the acting workshops”.

When asked about her reaction when she saw Salman Khan unveiling the poster of her film, Amrin said – “It was a fangirl moment, my heart skipped a beat when I saw Salman Sir sharing the poster on his social media. And after that, it was back to back surprises when Varun Dhawan and Amitabh Bachchan Sir shared the poster too”.

Amrin was then asked if they have recreated any songs of Namashi’s father, Mithun Chakraborty? She said – “ I can’t reveal it now, you will have to wait for some time to find that out”. Now that indicates that something is there for sure.

Considering the current situation, she was asked about if Bad Boy will also be releasing on OTT platform by skipping the theatrical release just like Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, she said – “ We don’t know what will be the next normal and when will the theatres reopen. OTT is a great platform to release films, but as far as these both films are concerned, Amitabh Sir and Vidya Balan have already marked their name in the industry. For us debutants, I think a theatrical release would be better because we have worked very hard on it and it is meant to be enjoyed on the big screens”.

Meanwhile, Bad Boy is a complete masala entertainer. The film has crossed its shooting stage and is in post-production right now.

