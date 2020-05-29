Akshay Kumar Thanks Frontline Warriors For Keeping People Safe Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Akshay Kumar who is an ambassador of one of India’s leading brands in the hosiery segment unveiled it’s new identity with a fresh vision today. In a first, the actor launched the revamped logo digitally via e-press conference following the Government’s norms of social distancing.

Talking about the current situation the country is in, Akshay Kumar said, “ I have been doing meetings and script narrations through video calls, catching up on films and new shows and spending time with my family. I feel we are lucky to be privileged to stay safe at home and be with our families. But, this is only possible because of our frontline warriors. I would like to sincerely thank them. It’s because of them that we are alive.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 45 lakh to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), as an attempt to help daily wage workers affected by the pandemic. Akshay along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala have directly transferred Rs 3000 each into the bank accounts of 1500 daily wage workers. Kumar has also been urging people to be patient during these testing times.

Akshay has also generously donated to the PM Cares Fund to help all those in need amid these tough times. On the professional front, the actor has a slew of films waiting for release. Akshay Kumar has Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, the biopic on Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re in the making.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!