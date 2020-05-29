Bharti Singh Had Plans To Have A Baby With Hubby Harsh Limbachiyaa BUT....

Bharti Singh is certainly one of the most loved comedians in the country. The quirky nature, light-hearted comedy and chemistry with every superstar of B-town has won several hearts. But what the audiences love the most about Bharti is her unmissable on-screen banter with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Recently Bharti Singh has revealed that she and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had planned to have a baby this year. But given the current situation and the crisis caused by the pandemic COVID-19, they have put their plans on hold.

Opening up about her family plans with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh has been quoted by Telly Chakkar saying, “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon (I thought let me play 20-20 in 2020).”

However, things obviously did not work out the way Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa planned. The comedian further added, “However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk.”

Well, for those of you unaware, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh met on the sets of Comedy Circus and that was where love blossomed. The couple was in a relationship for 7 long years before they tied the knot in 2017.

Fans instantly fell in love with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s chemistry when the couple participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9.

