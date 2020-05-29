Happy Birthday Pankaj Kapur! Here’s How The Veteran Actor Reconciled With Son Shahid Kapoor Post Divorce With Neelima Azeem

Pankaj Kapur turned 66 today. While the veteran actor shares a great rapport with his son Shahid Kapoor now, there was a time when things were very different owing to his divorce with his former wife Neelima Azeem.

Opening up about their bond and how difficult his parent’s separation was for him, Shahid Kapoor in one of his previous interviews had said, “My parents separated when I was three, but I was extremely secure as a child. It has a lot to do with the kind of effort dad and I made to keep it [our relationship] healthy, normal and positive. You know, sometimes, he says that he wants to shift out of town and lead a chilled-out life, maybe five or 10 years down the line. I don’t like that. He is a big part of my life.”

In the same 2015 interview to Hindustan Times, Pankaj Kapur too had said that separation from Shahid Kapoor was a very taxing emotion. “As Shahid said, it is very difficult to explain. For a father, to separate from his son is not easy. It was a huge emotional loss for me [the last time around] and I started living with the hope that there will come a time when we will come close to each other again. And today, it’s a great feeling to sit next to him, see his work or hear him speak and bond with the family.”

Further opening up about how professional commitments made him stay away from Shahid Kapoor longer than he would have like, Pankaj Kapur said, “Definitely, yes. I missed him every day, but there were professional constraints. What’s most fortunate is that once he turned 18, Shahid assisted me for a while, so we got to spend a lot of time with each other. Then, we started going for holidays together with the family, so the bonding increased, especially after we shifted to our new house.”

Today, they are all one happy family! Shahid Kapoor went on to work with Pankaj Kapur in Mausam and later in Shaandar.

