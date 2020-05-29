WHAT! Saqib Saleem Says He Is Missing ‘Misbehaving’ In His Friends’ Elevator

Amid lockdown, actor Saqib Saleem is missing going to his friend’s house and “misbehaving” in the elevator.

Saqib Saleem shared a photograph of himself flaunting abs in a mirror selfie, taken in a building’s elevator.

“I miss going to my friends house and misbehaving in the elevator! tag your friends who misbehave like me…” he captioned the image.

Saqib Saleem then shared a photograph of himself in a pool dressed in pants and a T-shirt, which he called his “new normal”.

“This is my new normal because what is life? #inthepoolbored #mood #itiswhatitis#socialdistancingkimaaki#rubbishbehaviour,” he captioned the image.

On the work front, Saqib Saleem will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”. The film, narrates the story of India’s first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev while his wife Deepika Padukone essays Kapil’s wife Romi.

Saqib Saleem plays all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was vice-captain of the World Cup-winning squad. Amarnath, popular among teammates and fans as Jimmy, was Man of the Match in the final as well as semi-final, and he played a key role in the team’s victory.

Meanwhile, the actor had recently taken to his social media handle to share a video of himself making biryani with the help of his mother, who gave him step by step instructions on how to cook the dish.

Saqib Saleem captioned the video as, “Chef Saleem in the house… waise it”s not like I could be anywhere else #eidmubarak #maakehaathkibiryani#aboycantry #allthefeels#quarantinemademedoit #instafood#foodporn.”

