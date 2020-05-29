Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer Wasn’t Supposed To Be A Part Of The Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining its fans for over a decade now. The show gifted us innumerable moments and characters to remember. Yesterday, we presented a lesser-known fact about Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Munmun Dutta (Babita). Today, we’ll be taking a look at Tanuj Mahashabde’s (Iyer) lesser-known fact.

Unknown to many, Tanuj Mahashabde wasn’t supposed to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was one of the writers of the show. Also, originally he is Maharashtrian and not South Indian. During the shoot, he was talking with Munmun Dutta and it was then when Dilip Joshi suggested the makers to cast Tanuj and Munmun as husband and wife in the show.

It’s quite surprising as Tanuj who joined the show as a writer has become an irreplaceable actor in the show, over the years. In the show, Tanuj Mahashabde plays the character of Krishnan Iyer who is the husband of Babita.

Meanwhile, speaking about Taarak Mehta…, the show is all set to hit 3000 episodes’ mark. The team is all geared up to complete the shoot at a brisk pace whenever the prohibitions are uplifted. Speaking about the milestone, Raj Anadkat (Tapu) shared some interesting details.

While talking to Bollywood Life, Raj said, “Yes, there will be some grand celebrations. When we had completed 2900 episodes, we did have some good celebrations. When we had our press conference, even Asit Modi sir had said kuch grand hone wala hai, dhamakedar hone wala hai.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!