Birthdays are an event that no one misses and these days get much more meaningful when it’s our favorite star’s special days. The actors and their fans both celebrate these days and feel gratitude and love in abundance. Bollywood and TV personality Eshaan Shanker, known for his films Machine and Navras Katha Collage celebrates his birthday on 12th of May.

As Eshaan Shanker looks forward to the day, he shares his plans for the big day, “I usually don’t have any extravagant plans for my birthday, my friends and family usually surprise me and I just go with the flow. This year as well, I will start my day by seeking Ganesha’s blessing so you will find me at Siddhivinayak temple early in the morning followed by breakfast with my family and close friends. I like to work on my birthday so I will definitely be doing something creative on that day.

Even if one doesn’t go the extra mile for celebrating their birthday, it still is a special day for them. Being alive for each new birthday makes one feel grateful and blessed and Eshaan Shanker shares the same thought.

According to IMDb trivia, even Eshaan Shanker’s father wanted to be an actor but desiny had other plans. His father was going to be launched as an actor in a film by Asrani. The film was titled Gold Medal which later got shelved.

Talkin about his birthday plans, the Machine actor says,” I feel every birthday is special in its own way, this year I am looking forward to few projects which are in the pipeline and I am super excited to get back on set and start working.”

