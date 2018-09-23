Loveyatri: Yet Another Controversy; FIR Lodged Against Salman Khan & Team In Bihar

A case has been lodged against Bollywood actor-producer Salman Khan and others associated with his upcoming home production LoveYatri, which was earlier titled Loveratri, in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district following the order of the local court, police said on Saturday.

“An FIR was lodged on Friday against Salman Khan and six others including Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, director Abhiraj K. Minawala, Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy in Mithanpura police station following the order of the court,” police station officer in-charge Vijay Prasad Rai told IANS.

Rai said that the case was lodged against Salman and others in pursuance of an order passed by the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate last week.

The court has passed the order on the complaint of an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

In the complaint, Ojha has claimed that the title of the movie made fun of the holy festival of Navaratri. He also alleged that the promos of the movie suggested that it contained vulgarity and could hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

“I am happy that a case has been lodged against Salman and others for playing with a popular festival and sentiments of people,” Ojha said.

Earlier this week, Salman had announced on Twitter that the movie’s title has been changed from Loveratri to LoveYatri. The film is slated to open on October 5.