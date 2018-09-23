2.0 Exclusive Update: Akshay Kumar’s Screen Time, Theatrical Trailer Date, 3D Release & Lot More!

2.0 Exclusive Update: The teaser trailer of 2.0 was unveiled recently and expectedly so, it showcased some larger than life visuals and promised to be a spectacle that deserves to be seen on the big screen. Although the on-ground reaction was mixed, there is still a tremendous anticipation around the film that is slated to release on 29th November 2018. With approximately 2 months left for the release, our sources reveal that the work on VFX is still underway at multiple studios across the globe to make sure that the film meets it release deadline. The post production teams are working day and night on the film to stand onto the promise made the makers to the fan of this much anticipated franchise.

“Shankar is leaving no stone unturned to meet the release date and has already locked the final edit of the film. Major chunk of VFX has been done and the team is now polishing the visuals of the film. The movie should release on the date mentioned by the film producers, until and unless the polishing work takes longer than expected. It will be a never seen before experience for the audience,” said a source, who further said, “This is the first Indian film that has been shot in 3D, and the viewers will get to witness a real 3D experience in an Indian film for the first time. Lyca as well as Shankar are confident that this film will redefine the movie watching experience for the Indian audience. In-fact, a lot of cinema halls down South have already started upgrading their screens to make them palatable for a 3D release.”

Talking about the theatrical trailer, the source revealed that there are plans to launch the trailer on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. “The teaser was just an introduction to the world of 2.0. As things stand today, the team will launch a theatrical trailer on Diwali, and unlike the teaser, this one would be launched at a grand event in the presence of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Shankar, Amy Jackson and the entire team of 2.0. The trailer will give an insight about the storyline of the film.”

A lot of fans were disappointed with the presentation of Akshay Kumar in the teaser. However the source confirms that 2.0 would be incomplete without Akshay Kumar. “Akshay has shot for more than 60 days and has a screen-time almost similar to Rajinikanth. His character has purposely been kept under-wrap because the makers want to surprise the audience with the evilness of the character. Just like The Dark Knight was a Batman film wherein Joker the major USP’s, this one too is a film about Chitti, with Akshay’s character as the USP. We assure that the fans won’t be disappointed with Akshay’s presentation in the film. In-fact, the director has shot a stylish entry sequence with the Bollywood superstar on a jogging track,” concluded the source.