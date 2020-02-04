Love Aaj Kal Trio Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan & Imtiaz Ali Show Us How To Click A Perfect Mirror Selfie

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan fans are quite excited about their film Love Aaj Kal. Today, actress Sara Ali Khan shared a mirror selfie along with her “Love Aaj Kal” director Imtiaz Ali and co-actor Kartik Aaryan. She tagged the photograph as the “terrific trio”.

Sara on Tuesday morning shared the mirror selfie from the sets of their upcoming film on Instagram. It has over 526 k likes on the photo-sharing website.

The “Simmba” actress captioned the picture: “Typical Tuesday with the terrific trio… Tremendously excited to take theatres in ten days… Terribly touched that it’s nearly the tail end. P.S I really took my caption to a T.

#LoveAajKal 10 days to go… P.P.S this isn’t a bar- it is our set- and alcohol is injurious to health.”

“Love Aaj Kal” shows love stories of two different eras — the first is set in the late 1980s-early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe.

While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

The film is slated to release on February 14.

