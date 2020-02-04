Bhoot: Karan Johar Reveals How Ram Gopal Varma Gave Him The Title For Vicky Kaushal’s Film

Yesterday, Vicky Kaushal along with Karan Johar launched the trailer of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship in Mumbai. The event was also attended by director Bhanu Pratap Singh and Shashank Khaitan. The trailer of Bhoot received a good response from the people.

At the trailer launch, Karan revealed how he got the title ‘Bhoot‘ from Ram Gopal Varma who directed film with the same name in 2003 which saw Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.

During an interaction with the media, Karan Johar said, “Bhoot’ was the correct title for this film but we didn’t have it. I thought ‘at maximum, I’d hear a no from him (Varma) but let me call him’. And I was just blown by his generosity. I called him and I spoke to him and he was like, ‘Yeah, take it and whatever paperwork you will need, just let me know.”

He added, “It was like in two seconds that he gave me the title. I’ve been in this industry for 25 years but I haven’t seen this kind of generosity before.”

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and it will hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

After Bhoot, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

