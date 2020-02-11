Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Latest Still Is A Proof Why Fans Want Them To Be The IT Couple Of B’Town!

Everyone is excited to see Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on the big screen together in Love Aaj Kal. Their camaraderie in the interviews during promotions have got all the Sartik fans excited. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a love-filled photograph of himself along with his “Love Aaj Kal” co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik on Monday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself feeding Sara.

He captioned the image: “Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho… Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein… (You have become so thin. Let’s make your health like before).”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aren’s Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan giving us food as well as couple goals?

“Love Aaj Kal” shows love stories of two different eras — the first is set in the late 1980s-early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe.

While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to release on February 14.

Are you planning to watch the film this Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!