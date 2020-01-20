Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali Reveals Why He Retained The Original Title & Didn’t Change It

Imtiaz Ali, a director who is loved for the unique films that he makes, is all set to treat his fans with the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal. The film is a sequel to the 2009 released Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer with the same title. The makers of the film Love Aaj Kal (2020) released the trailer of the film a few days back and received massive appreciation for it.

While Imtiaz’s fans loved the just-released trailer, many of them were confused as to why the director used the same title for the sequel and kept the story so similar to the first one. Imtiaz was asked about the same as well to which he said that he has made the film with the same title because the basis on which he made the earlier film has changed.

He said, “I feel this is franchisable idea. I have made two films with the same title because after ten years, the basis on which I made the earlier film has changed. I am getting the opportunity to say it in a newer way.”

Expressing that he is looking forward to making this film a franchise, the director said, “If we think we can maybe take it ahead in the future after a few years, if the process of the relationship (has evolved) and if there is something new to tell, a new story, then we will try to say it. The relationship that now happens is different from what it used to be. So Love Aaj Kal comes. Things are fast-moving. But the reason why a boy and girl come together hasn’t changed.”

He further talked about how good storytelling is his highest priority. “I come from a place where my tastes are common. What you call commercial, I don’t have to work towards it, it is there within me. I am here to tell a good story,” Imtiaz added.

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14.

