Lockdown 4.0: From Mirzapur To Akshay Kumar Going ‘Paisa Hi Paisa’ – PM Modi Kickstarts New Meme Fest

Lockdown 4.0: The coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down and it seems like the lockdown will continue across the country. Despite such serious conditions, each time PM Narendra Modi has addressed the nation, the meme-makers have flooded the social media platforms. And this time too, we are witnessing the same.

Just a while ago, PM Narendra Modi announced the package of 20 lakh crores package to fight against the coronavirus. Also, he gave signals of Lockdown 4.0 starting from 18th May. Expectedly, Twitterati has kick-started the meme fest in full swing, and here’s our small attempt to bring a smile on your face through a meme compilation.

Take a look at the fresh new stock of memes regarding Lockdown 4.0:

No one Lockdown 4 to everyone : pic.twitter.com/qxbPzeAj0R — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 12, 2020

After 17 th May , Lockdown 4.0 : pic.twitter.com/OchLamkLps — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) May 9, 2020

Modiji to address the nation at 8 pm Lockdown 4 to Lockdown 3: pic.twitter.com/57VkBekFPs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2020

Modi ji : Lockdown 4.0 naye rang k saath aayega. Lockdown 4.0 be like pic.twitter.com/TXT9yTHSzZ — Aishthetic?? (@Badassgirlll) May 12, 2020

Modi ji: * doesn’t give any task , no information regarding lockdown 4* Indians: pic.twitter.com/xWJzKi8IRy — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) May 12, 2020

Bcc what about lockdown 4???

Mf likes foreplay 😔 pic.twitter.com/cYAM30Vvs8 — aatmanirbhar 😎🔫 (@imakshay001) May 12, 2020

When modiji says lockdown 4 .

Le govt – pic.twitter.com/Rmcy4EiEpg — Shankyyyyyy (@oyee_benchooo) May 12, 2020

Us : Modiji what about lockdown 4.0? PM Cares Fund? Economy? The virus? Modiji : pic.twitter.com/4kxTGt3jeJ — V. (@CupOfToffee) May 12, 2020

Aren’t the Lockdown 4.0 memes funny? Let’s wait till May 18, 2020, and see what Modi Ji has in the box for us. Till then, keep safe and stay indoors. Also, kudos to the creativity of meme-makers.

