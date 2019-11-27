Little Taimur Becomes A Chef Now & These Pictures Are Too Cute To Miss!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh with Aamir Khan. Recently, their first look went viral on the Internet and later Aamir revealed the first poster of the film. Aamir was seen donning a turban look and we can’t wait for more pictures to come.

Kareena, on the other hand, is spending as much as time as she can with Taimur also. Taimur was spotted playing near the sets of the film and his videos and pictures went viral in no time. Now, little Timmy is taking cooking classes with mommy Kareena in Chandigarh. The mother-son duo was seen wearing the aprons and posing with the chef.

Kareena was learning how to make ice creams and cupcakes for Taimur and little Tim Tim made ice-cream for his mother. Aren’t these two the cutest?

Recently, during an interview with Pinkvilla Kareena spoke about the paparazzi culture in India and said, “Of course (it affects them). Even if we want to take pictures, Taimur sometimes says ‘No photos’. He has learnt to say that. He’s constantly being watched and he realises he’s being clicked now. This culture has been there for a while now and nobody is asking anyone not to do their job. But we are just asking for a little space because they are children and we want them to grow up in an environment which is safe and secure, where they can be the way they want to be.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. They recently unveiled the trailer of the film and it’s garnering praises from all around the corner.

