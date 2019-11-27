Sacred Games: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels His Iconic ‘Bhagwaan’ Dialogue Could Have Come Out Better

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a master of his craft. The actor can mould himself into any given character and has made a special place in the audience’s heart with his work. Nawazuddin’s character Gaitonde from Sacred Games gained a lot of popularity and his dialogue ‘Kabhi Kabhi toh lagta hai ki apun hi Bhagwan hai’ became an iconic dialogue in no time. But did you know that Nawazuddin felt that he could have delivered the dialogue a little better!

Yes, we heard it from the horse’s mouth! Nawazuddin, whose show Sacred Games was nominated for an Emmy award, sat down for a chat with BT and talked about his role in the very popular web series. Nawaz revealed that he is bored of the ‘Bhagwan’ dialogue as he has to say it again and again for the audience and also confessed that he felt bad that people do not remember the other dialogues that he tried to deliver with perfection.

He said, “Kabhi Kabhi toh lagta hai ki apun hi Bhagwan hai — people make me say this dialogue (from Sacred Games) a lot, so much that I am bored of it now. Jo bolne mein mazaa nahi aaya, wohi popular ho jaata hain. Maine woh dialogue bola bhi kharab tha. I could have said it better, with more thehrav, but people loved it.”

He further added, “On the contrary, I loved my dialogues and the writing in Manto, but shaayad logon ne woh samjha hi nahi, ya phir difficult dialogue logon se boley nahi jaate. It is possible that those Urdu lines weren’t easy to emulate, and so, didn’t get as popular. But all of us still remember Dilip Kumar saab’s lines from Mughal-E-Azam. There was a lot of Urdu in that, too, so you can’t predict what people will or won’t like.”

He also threw some light on his comment of only acknowledging criticism from people who have a standard and said, “Aaj kal social media par har koi critic ban jaata hai. Let the film critics do their job. You need a certain understanding of cinema to be able to analyse a film, and that comes with certain years of experience and knowledge of cinema.”

” I am always open to criticism, but you need to earn that right. Anyone can’t pass an opinion as a review and say, ‘I give this film 2 stars.’ It reminds me of my Sacred Games dialogue, ‘Har koi Bhagwaan banke baitha hai’,” concluded Nawaz.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Rajesh Bhatia’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty. The film failed to impress the audience and was a huge point of discussion when the film’s director Debamita Biswal disowned the film and said that the producer spoiled the film.

Nawazuddin will be seen in Bole Chudiyan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia next.

