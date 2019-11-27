Njan Thedum Thaaram From Driving Licence: This Fun Song From Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Will Lighten Up Your Day

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming release Driving Licence is one of the most anticipated releases in the Malayalam film industry. The film happens to be in talks all over for a long time.

Prithviraj in the film will be seen playing the role of a Superstar with a huge fan following.

The actor who is quite active on social media yesterday evening took to his twitter handle to share the song Njan Thedum Thaaram.

Talking about song Njan Thedum Thaaram, one gets to see the National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu dreaming about meeting his favourite star with his family, and having gala time dancing, shooting, having delicious meals, etc.

The song some or the other way is very relatable to movie buffs who dream about meeting their favourite celebs followed by good conversation and some cool pictures.

The catchy song is been sung by Anthony Daasan and the lyrics have been penned by Santosh Varma. Music for Njan Thedum Thaaram is been composed of Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair.

Talking about Driving Licence, the film has Prithviraj essaying the role of a superstar who is obsessed with cars. Suraj Venjaramood will be seen playing the role of a vehicle inspector.

The film has actress Deepti Sati opposite Prithviraj, and Mia George opposite Suraj.

The Prithviraj starrer is been helmed by Jean Paul Lal.

Driving Licence is a Christmas release that will hit big screens on 20th December.

