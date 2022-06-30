The team of director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film, ‘Liger’, starring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, on Thursday released a special video in which the entire team sent its birthday wishes to boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is making his debut in Indian cinema with the film.

Karan Johar, Vijay Deverakonda, Charmme Kaur, Vishnu, Ananya Pandey and Puri Jagannadh wished Tyson on his birthday in the video.

What’s more, the video also had to make visuals from the film’s US schedule. As is known, the scenes of Mike Tyson for Liger were filmed in the US.

Ananya Pandey will be seen playing the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. In association with Puri Connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood’s leading production house Dharma Productions.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling Liger on a grand scale.

Liger has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and stunts by Kecha from Thailand.

Liger is currently in its post-production phase. Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the pan-Indian movie is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 25 this year.

