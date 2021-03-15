This Sunday’s family entertainment plan is all set, as you can enjoy an all-new Horror comedy movie, Laxmii with your entire family, from the comfort of your home.

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar starrer ‘Laxmii’ is all set for a world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, 21st March at 8.00 pm.

Written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie offers an entertaining experience to watch with your family which is a perfect blend of moments filled with horror chills and rib-tickling laughter.

The film is led by a brilliant performance by actor Akshay Kumar who owns the frame right from the first scene. Along with a gripping and entertaining storyline, the songs from the movie ‘Bhuj Khalifa and Bam Bholle’ also struck the right chords with the audience.

Elated about the world television premiere actor Akshay Kumar says, “Laxmii is a very unique and special film for me, the journey has been remarkable. Our basic idea was to entertain the audience and also deliver a meaningful and timely message and I hope the viewers will enjoy watching ‘Laxmii’ on Star Gold on 21st March at 8.00 pm.”

Mark your calendar as ‘Laxmii’ is all set to conquer your hearts & television sets on 21st of March at 8.00 pm, only on Star Gold.

