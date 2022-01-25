Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Still In ICU, But There's A Positive News For Fans!

Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is showing ‘marginal improvement’ and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to a statement shared by the Mangeshkar family.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU under treatment of a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani.”

Advertisement

The statement regarding Lata Mangeshkar’s health further reads, “It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue.”

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues. Fans across the globe are pouring so much love for their favourite singer and praying for her health.

“India’s Nightingale” had tested positive on Tuesday (January 11) after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the houses helps.

Wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery!

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Is Country’s ‘Heroine No. 1’ As She Proves To Rule The Indian Film Industry Winning This Title By Majority Of Votes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube