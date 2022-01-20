On January 11, fans of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar were shocked and sadden to know that Nightingale of Bollywood had tested positive for Covid 19. The singer was then taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital and admitted to the ICU unit.

Since being admitted there 10 days ago, reports revealed that Lataji was also diagnosed with pneumonia along with the virus. As per the latest reports, the singer is still in the ICU and here’s a recent health update about her.

As per an India Today article, Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU 10 days since being admitted to Breach Candy hospital. While there have been several reports doing the rounds regarding her health, Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy hospital has stated that she is still in intensive care.

While the doctors said they reportedly doing everything possible in their reach to help Lata Mangeshkar recover, Dr Samdani urged people to pray for her. The doctor was quoted by the portal saying, “Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery.”

While we continue hoping for her speedy recovery, there have also been reports stating that the Bharat Ratna awardee was shifted on a ventilator recently. A report in Indian Express claimed that the legendary singer is not on a ventilator and has been improving. “They quoted a source saying that Lataji “has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement.” It also noted that she is responsive and doing much better.

Get well soon, Lata Mangeshkar.

