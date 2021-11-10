The Rajkummar Rao’s from Lionsgate Play’s first Indian original Hiccups and Hookups- starring Lara Dutta and Pratiek Babbar- abide by the motto of living life to the fullest. What better way to depict it than in this first poster of the show that’s been unveiled.

Advertisement

Drinking champagne with friends and discussing problems about relationships not working out might have been the norm in 2019. But the Rao siblings believe in not holding back and discuss every and any issue that they face openly with each other.

Advertisement

The new poster is unlike any that’s ever hit the airwaves as it shows siblings chilling in bathtubs and the champagne adding to the relaxed atmosphere. Often siblings don’t end up letting their hair down and revealing their deepest darkest secrets. This is where the Rao siblings- played by Lara Dutta and Pratiek Babbar- differ in their attitudes.

This family believes in no-holds-barred conversations and according to them, nothing is taboo. Even the mother-daughter relationship is not reverential but easy-going and frank. The poster cleverly depicts the equations between the family members in a light and breezy manner.

Sharing the first-look poster of Hiccups and Hookups, Lara Dutta wrote, “When nothing goes fine, you gotta have some wine! Aur Rao family mein, craziness ki there’s no end-line!! Kya baat hai! Kya baat hai! Am I the best or am I the bestest? @LionsgatePlayIn @_prat @shinnova_19 @kunalkohli Don’t miss the updates on this crazy family! Follow @LionsgatePlayIn now! #HiccupsAndHookups (sic).”

Hiccups and Hookups is directed by Kunal Kohli and starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar in the lead will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26.

Must Read: Nayanthara To Play The Role Of A Cop In Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube