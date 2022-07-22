Laal Singh Chaddha is one of those movies which have been in the news for years now and now that the film is finally all set to release next month, the talk around it seems to be somewhat negative as well. The trailer of the movie was dropped just a few weeks back and since it is the official Bollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump, there is a lot of curiosity about how it will turn up. A recent viral picture has now triggered another debate as the lead actress of the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen dozing off in it.

For the unversed, LSC is an upcoming drama film that has a pinch of romance and adventure as well. The movie has been scheduled to release on August 11th and is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which is a probable obstacle for both the movies in terms of box office numbers. This official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump had been directed by Advait Chandan and features actors like Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles.

In a recent turn of events, a picture of the Laal Singh Chaddha team has been doing the rounds on the internet and rumours suggest that it is from a recent screening of the film. The photograph features Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao while Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sitting to his left. What caught the attention of the netizens is that Kareena was sleeping, resting her head on her arms while the rest of the crew seemed quite lively.

Aamir Khan looked like he was having an emotional moment, while spotting a long beard and curly hair, which the netizens presumed was because he was watching Laal Singh Chaddha with the team.

Some people suggested that the photographs are from the script reading session as the lights are on and there is a heavy binded book in front of them.

aamir khan crying watching laal singh chaddha as if he didn’t watch the original forrest gump pic.twitter.com/8iqt2BlLbR — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) July 21, 2022

Even though there is no evidence to prove that the pictures are from the screening, fans are visibly upset and amused that Kareena Kapoor Khan fell asleep while the movie was playing. Have a look.

Kareena is bored. So gayi. 😂 — Direction Sky! (@OvaThaRaiinbow) July 21, 2022

and kareena kapoor slept because of her own screentime in the film — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) July 21, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is so boring that Kareena Khan slept. — BHK🇮🇳 (@KaIIburgism) July 22, 2022

