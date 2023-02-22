Laal Rang 2: Akshay Oberoi Opens Up Reprising His Character In Randeep Hooda Starrer, "The Film Received A Lot Of Praise..."

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is set to reprise his character in the upcoming sequel of ‘Laal Rang’, is elated as the film prepares to return with another chapter. He shared that he can’t wait to go to the sets and work again with his co-actor Randeep Hooda and the director of the film.

Akshay played the character of Rajesh in the first part. He was the partner of Shankar, played by Randeep Hooda in the 2016 film. They both were a part of the blood mafia in the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Oberoi said, “It feels great when a film that has been loved comes back for another chapter. The film received a lot of praise during its first outing and I am certain that the team together will bring back an even more promising film.”

‘Laal Rang’, which is a dark social drama, was set in Haryana and revolved around the illegal blood trade business. The shooting of the sequel will begin soon.

Akshay Oberoi further mentioned, “I am looking forward to work with the entire cast again and the team, working with Randeep again and our director Afzal. Its not often, we get to see the genre of black comedy mixed with an intense crime drama in India, so its exciting to come back with a fresh new narrative in this space”.

Apart from that, Akshay will be seen in ‘Fighter’, in which he plays an Air force pilot. The movie will also feature Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots, and is slated for release on January 25, 2024.

Must Read: Sonu Nigam Wanted To Confront Attackers, Uncut Video From Incident Goes Viral! Insiders Say, “He Even Took His Team Members To Hospital…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News