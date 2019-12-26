Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Feels Krrish Became A True Superhero Only In Krrish 3

It wouldn’t be wrong to call Hrithik Roshan’s superhero franchise, Krrish the first superhero of India to gain international acclamation. And now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the 4th installment of the much-loved franchise. What started with Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan, Priety Zinta and Rekha in pivotal roles has gone on to become one of the most watched superhero franchise.

And now, ever since the 2013 Krrish 3 release, fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of the superhero film. And in his recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik Roshan has said that Krrish 4 is underway and fans might soon be treated to the whole film.

The Super 30 actor has been quoted saying, “The film is underway but it’s best that I speak at the right time; once I begin work on the film.”

When Hrithik was further quizzed about what would he attribute the success of the Krrish franchise to, the actor wasted no time saying, “It wasn’t a pretentious superhero film; the logics were right. The genesis of superhero films in India requires a prequel and then to be taken forward into the template. In my head, Krrish became a superhero in Krrish 3. Koi Mil Gaya was a backstory with Rohit; Krrish was a personal story though, by the end, you feel that the character could be a superhero but in Krrish 3, he became one. The three films have established a solid foundation for the franchise. Any such series needs that because we are building the character from scratch.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand’s WAR, which also featured Tiger Shroff. For the unversed, Krrish 3 featured Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut along with Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!