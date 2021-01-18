Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a tip on how and when to take the perfect picture.

Kriti posted a picture on her Instagram Stories, where she is seen sitting in a restaurant dressed in a white sweater.

“When the light is perfecta It’s time for a picture,” Kriti Sanon wrote as the caption.

Kriti Sanon is all set to start shooting for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar.

Kriti has also finished shooting for her next with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti’s other upcoming film is Mimi, Laxman Utekar’s film that casts her as a young surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

