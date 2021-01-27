Actress Kriti Sanon made the most of her Republic Day holiday on Tuesday, January 26. The stunning beauty took out some time to soak in the sun.

Advertisement

The actor uploaded images on Instagram where she is seen chilling out with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Wardha Nadiadwala, and Kriti’s make-up stylist Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon captioned her Instagram post writing, “Lie down in the grass and soak in the Sun kinda day.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for Nadiadwala’s next production, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey. The film, being directed by Farhad Samji, is set to release on January 26, 2022.

Kriti has been giving glimpses of the film’s shoot on her social media page. She had announced the first day’s shoot of the film through a picture posted earlier on her social media page.

Besides this Kriti Sanon has also finished shooting for her next opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. This film, directed by Abhishek Jain, is an upcoming comedy titled Second Innings. it also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti’s other upcoming film is Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. Here she plays a young surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Must Read: Shabana Azmi Denies Any Involvement In The Arth Remake, Says The Movie “Has Said What It Had To Say”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube