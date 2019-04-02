Kriti Sanon Or Sunny Leone: Who Looks HOTTER Beating The Summer’s Heat?

Actresses Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are beating the summer heat with shades of blue, setting the trend for stylish beach fashion and casual wear.

A pop of colour is always a fun option during the summer. Kriti shared a throwback photo from her Maldives vacation, and she is seen wearing a sensual electric blue bandaged monokini, blending perfectly with the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

In the image, Kriti is seen sitting on a swing amidst the water, giving out a cool vibe when the temperature is soaring high.

Sunny, on the other hand, turned up wearing a blue cold shoulder top with a stylised knotted hot pink skirt for an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Her bright smile added to the colours which made her look cute and sexy at the same time. But who of the both looked hotter while beating the summer? Vote below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!