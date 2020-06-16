Kriti Sanon Mourns The Loss Of Sushant Singh Rajput: “A Part Of My Heart Has Gone With You”

Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide on Sunday and left his closed ones with an undying pain. Kriti Sanon, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend back when they were shooting for Raabta, has finally poured her feelings out through a gut-wrenching Instagram post.

Many celebs from Bollywood those who were pretty close to Sushant Singh Rajput are deeply affected by this loss. His death has opened up a debate about mental health and people have started talking about it.

Kriti Sanon posted a couple of very heart-touching pictures with the caption, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living.”

She adds, “I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you. I couldn’t. I wish so so many things.. A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites were performed here on Monday in the presence of his family, friends, fans and a few industry colleagues. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

The actor became a household name with the TV show Pavitra Rishta before foraying Bollywood.

He made his big-screen debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che and is also known for his roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, among others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!