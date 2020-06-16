Ankita Lokhande Arrives At Sushant Singh Rajput’s House To Meet His Family, WATCH

For a while, eyebrows were being raised at actress Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress was expected to break silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The duo dated for almost 6-long-years. Ankita took her time to grieve and has now finally arrived at the late actor’s house.

For the unversed, all of Sushant’s past or rumoured girlfriends had maintained their silence. Unfortunately, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty as well as Ankita Lokhande were all being backlashed for it on social media platforms. While Rhea and Kriti made it to the actor’s funeral – Ankita must have needed time to come in terms with the unfortunate happening.

Now, pictures have surfaced online. Ankita Lokhande can be seen dressed in a white salwar suit. She had covered her face with a COVID-19 mask, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The actress looked completely devastated as she made her way into Sushant Singh Rajput’s house. Accompanying her was the producer and close friend Ssandip Singh.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s pictures from Sushant Singh Rajput’s house below:

For the unversed, Sushant’s funeral took place yesterday at Pawan Hans crematorium. His father along with other family members flew for his last rites from Bihar. They’re currently staying at the late actor’s Bandra residence. Ankita had visited them now to pay her respects.

Meanwhile, several fraternity members gathered for Sushant’s funeral yesterday. From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi to Rajkummar Rao, Ssandip Singh and others were present. Friends from the TV industry like Arjun Bijlani, Krystle D’Souza, Mahesh Shetty were there too.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!