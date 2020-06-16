“Sushant Singh Rajput Lost 7 Films Post Chhichhore, Thanks To Bollywood’s Ruthlessness,” Says Sanjay Nirupam

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has yet again sparked the debate on the dark side of Bollywood. While post mortem report states that the death occurred by hanging, different theories are coming out now, which are leaving everyone shocked.

Just a few moments ago, Abhinav Kashyap opened the can of worms by sharing a post against Salman Khan. He even shared that what is modus operandi of the industry and how a talented person is destroyed by cumulative participation. Now, politician Sanjay Nirupam too has made a shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjay Nirupam took to Twitter and shared that Sushant Singh Rajput lost out on 7 signed films post-Chhichhore. He alleged invisible mafia of Bollywood for it. His tweet reads, “After Chhichhore became hit, Sushant Singh Rajput signed 7 films. In the next six months, he lost out on all the projects. How? Film industry’s ruthlessness works on a very different level. This ruthlessness killed a talented actor.”

Take a look at Sanjay Nirupam’s post on Sushant Singh Rajput below:

छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी।

छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?

फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है।

इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला।

सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!#RIPSushant — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 14, 2020

Before Sanjay Nirupam, even Shekhar Kapur shared a similar post. He wrote, “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput.”

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Even, Vivek Oberoi, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Ranvir Shorey spoke about the dark reality of the film industry.

