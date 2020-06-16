Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom To Be Shot Completely In Scotland ?

Akshay Kumar with his long line up of films have been waiting for the work to resume. Now as the government’s decision of resuming shoots with guidelines comes in as a breather, we hear that the actor may soon begin work for his 2021 release Bell Bottom. The film may be completely shot in Scotland, and here’s what we know so far.

It was later last year when Akshay Kumar announced Bell Bottom with a kickass poster. Recently it was announced that the team had locked the final script. Now the reports say that they plan to begin work at the soonest to meet the deadlines.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development said, “Yes producer Vashu Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar are looking to start work on the film by next month and it will be predominantly shot overseas. In fact, the entire film will be shot in Scotland.”

Talking about the budget of the film, and how shooting Bell Bottom in Scotland completely will affect it, the source added, “Given the current times, and the fact that most countries have faced economic setbacks, film shoots that are being done overseas can look at getting assistance in terms of permissions and rebates in return for in-film promotions.”

The source further cleared that all permissions have been taken for the shoot of the Akshay Kumar starrer. The makers are taking all the necessary precautions for the safety of each and every member of the team.

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom that stars Akshay Kumar as a gangster from the ’80s is said to be based on true events. The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tiwari. The film is as of now scheduled to hit the big screens on January 22, 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!