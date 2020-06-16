Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS Ajay Devgn Starrer Was The First Film To Be Promoted On The Show

In the 12 long years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gained unparalleled popularity. Not just fans, but the show is even favourite amongst the Bollywood actors. We have seen big guns like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and others promoting their films in the show.

Even stars like Ranbir Kapoor, late Rishi Kapoor and John Abraham have graced the show. But do you know, when all such promotional game started on the show? Well, we’ll be revealing it to you about the first Bollywood film promoted on Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Back in 2009, during Diwali, Ajay Devgn graced the show for his film All The Best. This Rohit Shetty directorial was the first film to be promoted on the show. If you are a hardcore fan of the show, you must be well aware of the same fact. So, this one is for the ones who started watching the show just a few years back.

Since then, Ajay Devgn has promoted his several films like Bol Bachchan, Himmatwala and others, on the show.

Check out the complete episode below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxQtDVPN9as

Meanwhile, speaking about the green signal to shoot resumption by Maharashtra government, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the Government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines. Hopefully, we’ll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences which they’ve been so eagerly waiting for. Even during the lockdown, our show gave people something positive and fun to watch along with their family.”

