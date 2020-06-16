MS Dhoni Is SHATTERED Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Says Neeraj Pandey

Sushant Singh Rajput ending his own life has stirred a whole new debate of mental health in Bollywood. MS Dhoni, whose biopic was nailed by Sushant, is in a deep shock after hearing this news.

Sushant Singh Rajput came very close to Indian Cricket Team’s gem MS Dhoni while he was shooting for the biopic. From his looks to a style, Sushant mimicked everything and was appreciated for the same.

In fact, while Sushant Singh Rajput was practising in the nets for the biopic, legend Sachin Tendulkar saw him and thought he should be playing in real life as well.

Folks down at Indian Express contacted Arun Panday, MS Dhoni’s agent, and here’s what he said, “The reason he could play the role well was that even before he was part of this movie, he idolised Dhoni. He was a kind of inspiration for him. Sushant wasn’t from the industry, he too came from a small town like Dhoni.”

Director of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Neeraj Pandey was quoted in xtratime saying, “Apart from calling Mahi Bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi Bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered.”

Neeraj also had a brief conversation about the same with ABP Ananda as well and said, “Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!