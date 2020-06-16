Shekhar Kapur Claims He Spoke To Heath Ledger AKA Joker Just Before His Demise: "He Called Me..."

Heath Ledger aka Joker’s untimely demise has been one of the most shocking deaths for the world. Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur who has worked with the ace actor revealed that he had spoken to him just hours before his death recently.

Shekhar Kapur who directed The Dark Knight fame Heath Ledger in 2002 war drama The Four Feathers, did an Instagram live session with Manoj Bajpayee. It was in this conversation, where Kapur opened up on his last conversation with the late actor.

Shekhar Kapur was in New York then and was in touch with Heath Ledger for their next film ‘The Nine O’Clock War’. The two were supposed to meet for the same.

Talking about the incident, Shekhar Kapur said, “He called me and he said, ‘Shekhar, mind if we don’t meet this evening? I am a little jet-lagged. Let’s meet tomorrow.’ I said okay. He said, ‘Call me at 9.30, just wake me up.’ At 9.30 in the morning, I felt, ‘Oh my God, I shouldn’t really wake him up. He is jet-lagged.’ Around 11.30, the friend I was staying with said, ‘Shekhar, sit down, I have something to tell you. Heath Ledger is dead.’ I said, ‘Hang on, I just spoke to him.’ And he was gone.”

For the unversed, Heath Ledger was found dead due to accidental drug overdose in his Manhattan apartment.

Shekhar Gupta and Manoj Bajpayee spoke about Heath while they were discussing Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. Kapur expressed how everyone around is having their own theories but no one is talking about the excellent work that Sushant left behind. He said, “Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!