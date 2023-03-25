Kriti Sanon is geared up to start the shoot of her next film ‘The Crew’. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with two beautiful ladies of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. While her fans were eagerly waiting to hear more about her presence in the film, the actress is here to raise the excitement as she has kick-started the shooting of ‘The Crew’.

While sharing her excitement of starting the shoot for ‘The Crew’, Kriti shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote a sweet caption.

Kriti Sanon wrote, “New beginnings!!! Toooooo excited for this one! 💖💖👏🏻”

The feeling of a new story, a new character.. this journey will be a memorable one! @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @rajoosworld @anujdhawan13

Butterflies dancing in my stomach 🦋🥰

Wish me luck guys! 🫶🏻🤞

Missing my girl gang.. @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful ♥️♥️”

As Kriti Sanon has started working on ‘The Crew’, apart from this she will be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, in Adipurush along with Prabhas and a few others.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. The audience loved her performance in the film as she tried a different role and took a break from girl-next-door characters.

