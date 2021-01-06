Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared a video on social media, where she is seen riding a motorbike. The song Hairat from the 2010 film Anjaana Anjaani plays in the background.

“Four wheels… Move the body…Two wheels…Move the soul.. P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!” Kriti captioned the clip.

Kriti Sanon is all set to start shooting for the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar.

The shoot of Bachchan Pandey will continue till March. The team is expected to shoot at places like the Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Updating about the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “BACHCHAN PANDEY… Subhan and Sufyan – #SajidNadiadwala’s sons give clap for first shot of #BachchanPandey. Shoot starts in #Jaisalmer. Stars #AkshayKumar, #ArshadWarsi, #JacquelineFernandez, #KritiSanon, #PrateikBabbar and #PankajTripathi… Directed by #FarhadSamji.”

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi who plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s friend.

Kriti Sanon has also finished shooting for her next with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Kriti’s other upcoming film is Mimi, Laxman Utekar’s film that casts her as a young surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

