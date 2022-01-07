Koena Mitra rose to fame after her dance number, Saaki Saaki in Sanjay Dutt starrer Musafir became a massive hit. For the last few years, the actress has stayed away from the spotlight, however, she was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, but soon she was voted out. In a recent interview, the actress recalls the time when people ignored her after she opened up about her plastic surgery.

Apart from working on a few dance numbers, the actress has been part of films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Insan, Apna Sapna Money Money, Om Shanti Om, and Heyy Babyy. In 2009, she even participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3.

In a recent conversation with Aaj Tak, Koena Mitra shared, “I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have faced all kinds of behaviour. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly.”

Further, Koena Mitra claims she does not regret her plastic surgery, “Whatever it was, it was my decision. It is my face and my life, why should people have a problem with that?”

She added, “When I came here, I did not know that one must not speak about one’s surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery. Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years. Constantly, the media ran negative news items about me. Many people from the industry also distanced themselves from me at the time and it also affected my work. I feel like laughing because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media.”

In an earlier interview with Zoom Entertainment, Koena Mitra revealed nothing went wrong with her surgery, but her body’s reaction was wrong, she told, “Nothing went wrong. A lot of people go after things without investigation. I was also 12 years younger back then. So I did not invest well in how my body will react to it. So, rhinoplasty is not a big thing. It is a common thing and you can go and check with doctors. They will tell your four per cent of professionals to do it – from different jobs and professions. They don’t have to be actors only. A body can react differently. I had bone swelling on my face. When you see a fractured arm or a fractured leg, it takes 6 months just to fix the bone and then happens – numbness and swelling. Recovery takes almost a year and a half. “

