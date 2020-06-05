Kirti Kulhari: “There’s A Lot For Us To Learn To Be Worthy Of Living In This World”

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, actress Kirti Kulhari took some time to mull over nature and human existence. She feels humankind has been exploiting nature and says the lockdown has taught us that we need very minimum resources to live.

“Respecting nature is about being grateful, having an attitude of gratitude towards everything that nature offers us. Everything in our existence is because of nature and I think it’s about recognising it and being thankful for it,” Kirti said.

“Respecting nature is to know when to stop. We as humankind have been exploiting nature, this lockdown has definitely taught us that we need very minimum resources to live and I hope we all now have understood its importance,” she added.

The actress feels as a “race, we, take everything for granted”.

“It is like a default setting in all of us. There is a lot for us to learn and to change in ourselves, to actually be worthy of living in this world,” Kirti added.

On the work front, Kirti was seen in the second season of “Four More Shots Please!”. The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!