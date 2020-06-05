Tamannaah Bhatia Pens A Strong Note On 'All Lives Matter': "We Must Unlearn & Learn To Be Human Again..."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia this afternoon took to her social media handles to share a strong note on All Lives Matter. From the past couple of weeks, netizens from across the world have taken the internet by storm with #BlackLivesMatter following the brutal murder of American resident George Floyd.

Back home in India, the shocking news of a pregnant Elephant’s killing by locals in Kerala by feeding it with a pineapple filled with powerful crackers has shocked the entire nation. Tamannaah Bhatia in her note mentioned every life matter, be it human or animal. and its high time humans unlearn to learn to be human again.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s note read, “Your silence will not protect you. Doesn’t every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again express compassion, and practice love.”

Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love.#AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld pic.twitter.com/Ixzq39ueJC — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 5, 2020

Along with the strong note, Tamannaah Bhatia also shared a picture in which one gets to see a black handprint on her face.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia who was last seen on the big screen in a special dance track from Mahesh Babu starrer Telugu hit Sarileru Neekevvaru, has a couple of big projects lined up for release.

Tamannaah has Bollywood project Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddique in lead, and also Telugu sports action film Seetimaarr with Gopichand. The actress also was lauded for her stint the magnum opus Baahubali alongside Prabhas.

