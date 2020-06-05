Love Story: Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Film’s Theatrical Rights Sold For THIS Whopping Amount?

Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and the versatile Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story has been in news ever since its inception. The romantic drama happens to be among one of the most awaited releases in Telugu film industry.

Love Story is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula. The romantic drama went on floors last year in September. The shoot of the film is almost done, except for the last few portions which have been put on halt following the global pandemic.

The latest buzz related to the film is, the non-theatrical rights of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer have been sold for a whopping 16 crores. As per a report from Tollywood.net, the digital rights of Love Story were sold to Allu Aravind’s OTT platform Aha, while leading Telugu television channel Star Maa has acquired the film’s satellite rights.

However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Love Story‘s director Sekhar Kammula who is well known for his directional work for films like Happy Days and Leader among others has returned to film direction after a long gap of two years.

So far the posters and first track Ay Pilla from the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer have been well much liked by the audience. Though it is for the first time where the lead actors of Love Story are working together, people are really in awe of their chemistry which one gets to see in the posters and the first song from the film.

