Aishwarya Sakhuja Tags Mumbai Police Post Troll Asks Her To Get Her B**b Size Increased

Trolling has been something which actresses have to deal with to a very large extent now. While the trolling is mellow on several occasions, there are also instances when it becomes unacceptable and even disgusting. Recently it was popular tv actress Aishwarya Sakhuja who was at the receiving end of trolls.

A certain troller reached out to Aishwarya Sakhuja on her Instagram handle and sent her a DM asking her to get her b**b size increased! As disgusting as this sounds, it really has happened. While many would have chosen to not respond to this troll, Aishwarya chose to take the bold step and open up about it.

Tagging the Mumbai Police, Aishwarya shared a screenshot of the message from the troller. The actress also lashed out to such people asking why should a woman tolerate such nonsense? The Sarabhai VS Sarabhai: Take 2 actress captioned her Tweet saying, “Why is this ok? Why should i take this lying down?why should i ignore? It may seem small to some but i refuse to take this nonsense”.

What’s more is that Aishwarya also tagged the Mumbai Police asking, “Aise logo ka kya karein?” Check out her post here:

Why is this ok? Why should i take this lying down?why should i ignore? It may seem small to some but i refuse to take this nonsense pic.twitter.com/D3j6sutlVe — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) June 4, 2020

Several fans of Aishwarya Sakhuja came out in her support and left comments on her tweet. While one user said, “People think, on the internet, they can hide behind a mask and be safe from any consequence. I’m sure more than 90% of them wont have the guts to say it upfront. Such sick mentality”, another wrote, “Lagli re lagli…iss launde ki watt lagli…ye Chirag bhujne ko h.”

Aishwarya is a very popular face on Indian Television and has soaps like Saas Bina Sasural, Trideviyaan, Main Na Bhoolungi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 apart of Sarabhai VS Sarabhai: Take 2

